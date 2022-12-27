English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Taiwan

China sends planes and ships towards Taiwan in display of force

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese soldiers go through a drill at a camp in Hualien, in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese soldiers go through a drill at a camp in Hualien, in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.   -   Copyright  Taiwan Presidential Office via AP

China's military has sent seven ships and more than 70 planes toward Taiwan in a major display of force directed at the self-ruled island.

Early on Sunday and Monday mornings, Chinese aircraft including fighter jets and drones crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait - a violation of an unofficial boundary tacitly accepted by both Beijing and Taipei

A spokesman for China's People's LIberation Army said in a statement that the manoeuvres are a response to what he called "US-Taiwan escalation and provocation," referring to America's latest defence spending bill, which calls China a strategic challenge and authorises increased security cooperation with Taiwan.