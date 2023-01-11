Taiwan’s military conducted two-day joint force drills which started on Wednesday to show its defence capabilities to counter China’s threats ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

In Hsinchu, Mirage fighter jets showcased emergency takeoff capabilities in the drill, amid growing tension from China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Meanwhile, Army tanks, rocket trucks and assault helicopters fired at mock intruders during a drill simulating an invasion via the port city of Kaohsiung.

Beijing sends aeroplanes and warships toward Taiwan on a near-daily basis, often crossing the midline of the 160-kilometre Taiwan Strait dividing the sides.

China has stepped up its pressure on Taiwan’s military in recent years by sending warplanes or navy vessels on an almost-daily basis toward the self-ruled island.