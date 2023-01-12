Taiwan’s military continued to hold military exercises on Thursday simulating joint forces against an invading enemy from the sea in the south of the country.

Amphibious tanks and soldiers of the Marine Corps were seen shooting at targets at the Naval Base in Kaohsiung.

Marine Corps Special Force Commander Yu Chen-pin said Thursday’s drills was a battlefield simulation in live fire and a combination exercise including air, ground, and sea.

Taiwan’s Navy also showcased its first indigenous amphibious transport dock with helicopter landing, military vehicle, and landing ships embarkment.

China has stepped up its pressure on Taiwan’s military in recent years by sending warplanes or navy vessels on an almost-daily basis toward the self-ruled island.

