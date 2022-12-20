Japan has receive record levels of snow

Record levels of snow has hit Japan. Some areas it was more than two metres high on Tuesday.

The Tohoku region and Niigata received more than three times the seasonal average and forecasters say more is on the way, mainly in areas facing the Sea of Japan.

Despite the worst being over, weather officials warn people to watch out for traffic disruptions and to be careful when removing the white stuff from rooftops and there are warnings of possible power outages and avalanches.