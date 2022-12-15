From floods in the Iberian Peninsula to tornadoes in the United States, some regions have been hit hard by winter weather this year.

In Spain, a storm brought heavy rain that caused a river to break its banks in Coria and residents worked hard to clean up the wreckage left behind by the storm.

In Munich, at least 133 flights were cancelled because of freezing rain. And another 26 flights were diverted.

But Germany is not alone. In the UK, passengers have been warned that their flights could also be cancelled because of the freezing weather.

And in Louisiana, at least three people died after tornadoes ripped through the US state.

