Authorities in Iran have arrested one of the country's most prominent actresses for allegedly spreading falsehoods about the nationwide protests that continue to grip the country.

That's according to Iran state media, which said that Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie 'The Salesman' was detained after she voiced her support on social media for the first man to be executed for crimes allegedly committed during the demonstrations.

According to the report published on the state media’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide "any documents in line with her claims."

IRNA also said several other Iranian celebrities had ″been summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content.″ It did not say how many or provide further details.

Alidoosti has made at least three posts on her Instagram account expressing solidarity with protesters since the demonstrations broke out in September. Her account, which had some 8 million followers, has been suspended.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two other famous actresses in Iran, were arrested by authorities for expressing solidarity with protesters on social media. Both have been released.

Last week, Tehran executed a second prisoner in connection with the protests -- for allegedly stabbing two members of Iran's paramilitary force.

At least 495 people have been killed in the demonstrations which now enter their fourth month amid a harsh security crackdown, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran. Over 18,200 people have been detained by authorities. Activists claim at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings.

The unrest was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the country's morality police.