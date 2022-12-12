Iran executes second man linked to anti-government protests

Majid Reza Rahnavard was hanged in public in the northern city of Mashad after being sentenced to death for 'war against God'. The young man was accused of murdering two security officers and wounding four others, an incident to which he allegedly confessed.

Footage aired on state TV showed a man chasing another around a street corner, then standing over him and stabbing him after he fell against a parked motorbike. A second video showed the same man stabbing another immediately after. The assailant, which state TV alleged was Rahnavard, then fled.

Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the protests. Another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

