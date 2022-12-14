An Atlantic storm has slammed into the Iberian Peninsula, causing floods, disruptions, and millions of Euros in damages.The flood initially caused widespread flooding in the Portuguese capital before moving on to Spain where rains flooded homes and forced the closure of highways. Authorities have not reported any causalities.

In Lisbon, officials used military equipment to drain floodwaters just days after a person died in a previous flood.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in Portugal into Wednesday, according to the country’s authorities. All of Portugal's districts except one have been placed under orange emergency alert, the second-highest.

Lisbon is prone to flooding. And the city’s Mayor Carlos Moedas said extreme weather events were becoming more common because of climate change.

The storm has also moved to Spain, where local media has shown images of a highway in the country's western Extremadura region that was washed away by rushing water. The region is the worst hit area in the country.

In the village of La Roca de la Sierra in the province of Badajoz, heavy rain has caused a stream to overflow and has destroyed almost the entire village.

In Gévora, flood waters covered cars and houses. And two hundred people have been evacuated.

Snow and ice in France

In France, the snow has caused traffic chaos. And at least three people were killed in road accidents in southern Burgundy.

Air traffic is also expected to be "heavily disrupted" at two of Paris’ airports, according to the country’s civil aviation authority. The body is also urging passengers to postpone travel if possible.

"About 25% of flights at Orly will be cancelled this Wednesday, and about 20% of flights at Roissy," Transport Minister Clément Beaune said.

Beaune has also asked Parisians to work from home where possible.

Storms in the United States

A massive storm spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas. And at least two people are missing in Louisiana.

An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was also under blizzard warnings, with authorities reporting that up to 61 centimetres of snow was possible.

