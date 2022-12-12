Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness wins top prizes at European film Awards

The anti-capitalist satire of Swedish director Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness" has dominated the 2022 European Film Awards, which received the top prize and three others, while Spain's Fernando León de Aranoa's "The Good Patron" was crowned Best Comedy of the Year.

Östlund, the 2017 winner of the EFA's Best Film award for "The Square", picked up the top prize again, in addition to Best Director, Best Screenplay, as well as giving one of his actors, Croatian-Danish Zlatko Buric, the Best Male Performance award.

His film hit the screens after receiving the Palme d'Or at the Cannes festival.

