Qatar

The Netherlands see off the US 3-1 to book their spot in the quarter-finals

By Euronews  with AP
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, bottom, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the US
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, bottom, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the US   -   Copyright  Ashley Landis/AP

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half, and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarter-finals.

Second-half substitute Haji Wright for the US pulled one back to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute. A Christian Pulisic cross hit Wright's trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st minute.

Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games in the World Cup. They will face Argentina or Australia next Friday in the Lusail Stadium, the site of this year's final.

The Dutch now have a few days to rest before that quarter-final match. While the US, who will co-host the next tournament in 2026, will have to mull over the lesson handed out to them at the Khalifa International Stadium.