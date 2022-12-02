English
Sport

World Cup latest: Portugal look to seal top spot with win over South Korea

By Euronews
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal vs Uruguay
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal vs Uruguay   -   Copyright  Credit: AP

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal (16:00 CET)

  • Portugal have already qualified for the knockout stages but a draw against South Korea would be enough to seal the top spot in the group.
  • If they do win Group H, they will face the runners-up in Group G, which contains Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.
  • With qualification assured, Portugal have rested several key players, with Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva all starting on the bench.
  • South Korea, who began the day in third place in the group, have to win to stand any chance of qualifying.

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay (16:00 CET)

  • Ghana need to win -- and hope South Korea fails to beat Portugal -- to qualify. A draw would be enough if South Korea fail to get all three points.
  • Uruguay have to win to stand any chance of qualifying.

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland (20:00 CET)

  • Serbia have to beat Switzerland and hope Brazil defeats Cameron to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time
  • Switzerland only need a draw, if Cameroon fail to beat Brazil.

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil (20:00 CET)

  • Brazil have already qualified for the last 16 but can win the group with just a draw against Cameroon
  • Cameroon have to win to stand any chance of progressing.