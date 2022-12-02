World Cup latest: Portugal look to seal top spot with win over South KoreaComments
Group H: South Korea vs Portugal (16:00 CET)
- Portugal have already qualified for the knockout stages but a draw against South Korea would be enough to seal the top spot in the group.
- If they do win Group H, they will face the runners-up in Group G, which contains Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.
- With qualification assured, Portugal have rested several key players, with Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva all starting on the bench.
- South Korea, who began the day in third place in the group, have to win to stand any chance of qualifying.
Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay (16:00 CET)
- Ghana need to win -- and hope South Korea fails to beat Portugal -- to qualify. A draw would be enough if South Korea fail to get all three points.
- Uruguay have to win to stand any chance of qualifying.
Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland (20:00 CET)
- Serbia have to beat Switzerland and hope Brazil defeats Cameron to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time
- Switzerland only need a draw, if Cameroon fail to beat Brazil.
Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil (20:00 CET)
- Brazil have already qualified for the last 16 but can win the group with just a draw against Cameroon
- Cameroon have to win to stand any chance of progressing.