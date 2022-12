Spirits were high at the FIFA World Cup fan zone in Doha, ahead of the first round of 16 matches between the Netherlands and the US.

Football street performers put fans to the test by showcasing their skills, then passing the ball to them to see what tricks they could pull off.

There were also colourful Dutch fans in their iconic orange jerseys, while the American fans dressed up in extravagant outfits, wigs or with funny hats on their head.