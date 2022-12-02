Fans clash with police in The Hague after Morocco World Cup victory

Fans of Morocco's World Cup football team clashed with police in the Netherlands on Thursday night after the North African side made it through to the competition's final 16.

Police arrested at least six people in The Hague and several others in cities across the country. At least one policeman was injured.

The situation was calmer in Belgium, with minimal clashes and a largely friendly atmosphere. Some fans formed a human chain to avoid direct confrontations with the riot police. Last weekend, the country saw riots in a number of cities after Morocco's victory over the Belgium team.

Meanwhile, in Paris, the mood has been festive.

It's the first time Morocco has qualified for the last 16 in 36 years. They will now face Spain on Tuesday - and with the Spanish team's 2-1 loss to Japan raising doubts about their performance, Morocco fans are already dreaming of a place in the quarter-finals.

Click on the video above to see more.