Plant-based protesters occupy Gordon Ramsay's 3-star London restaurant

Activists from Animal Rebellion, a group that advocates a plant-based diet, occupied a restaurant owned by three-star Michelin chef Gordon Ramsay in London on Saturday night.

Fourteen activists went into the restaurant, sat at tables reserved for customers, and and held up "mock menus" showing the environmental cost of the food on the menu, the group said in a statement.

"Among the dishes were veal and steak, which are among the foods with the largest carbon footprint and use the most land" for farming, Animal Rebellion said.

The restaurant had to close early Saturday night when the protesters refused to leave the premises.

This is "the perfect example" of inequality in the UK, said Lucia Alexander, a 39-year-old nurse who took part in the restaurant occupation.

"While Gordon Ramsay serves food costing a minimum of 155 pounds (€178) per person, more than two million people rely on food banks because of this cost of living crisis," she said.

"Instead of the colossal profits made by restaurants at the expense of animals, workers and our climate, we should feed everyone by supporting farmers and fishermen in a transition to a plant-based food system," Alexander explained.

A spokesperson for the restaurant criticised the protest as "deeply disrespectful."

"Everyone is entitled to their opinions and beliefs," the restaurant said.

"However, forcing your way into a restaurant, disrupting hard-working staff and ruining the evening for customers who have waited months for their reservations is incredibly inappropriate."