In pictures: Qatar World Cup opening ceremony and first match

By Euronews  with AP
Ecuador's Enner Valencia falls, fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, during a World Cup group A soccer match, 20 November 2022
Ecuador's Enner Valencia falls, fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, during a World Cup group A soccer match, 20 November 2022

Gallery: Qatar World Cup opening ceremony and first match

Highlights from the opening ceremony, and the first game, of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans watch fireworks after the World Cup inauguration match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Corniche sea promenade in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
Fans watch fireworks after the World Cup inauguration match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Corniche sea promenade in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Francisco Seco/AP
Artists perform prior the start of the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Artists perform prior the start of the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Darko Bandic/AP
Fireworks explode over the Al Bayt Stadium before the start of the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Fireworks explode over the Al Bayt Stadium before the start of the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A Qatari fan holds the Qatar national flag prior to the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
A Qatari fan holds the Qatar national flag prior to the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
eams line up before the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
eams line up before the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Hassan Ammar/AP
Qatar's Pedro Miguel, left, challenges for the ball with Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan during the World Cup group A soccer match
Qatar's Pedro Miguel, left, challenges for the ball with Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan during the World Cup group A soccer match

Darko Bandic/AP
Ecuador's Enner Valencia, centre, is fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, left, during match between Qatar and Ecuador
Ecuador's Enner Valencia, centre, is fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, left, during match between Qatar and Ecuador

Hassan Ammar/AP
Ecuador's team players celebrate after Enner Valencia scored his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium
Ecuador's team players celebrate after Enner Valencia scored his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Fans watch the group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Fans watch the group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Moises Castillo/AP
Ecuadorians watch the World Cup inaugural soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Ecuadorians watch the World Cup inaugural soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Dolores Ochoa/AP