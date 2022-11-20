Sport In pictures: Qatar World Cup opening ceremony and first match Comments By Euronews with AP • Updated: 20/11/2022 - 23:37 Ecuador's Enner Valencia falls, fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, during a World Cup group A soccer match, 20 November 2022 - Copyright AP PhotoShare this articleShareTweetSharesendShareTweetSharesendMoreHideShareSendShareShareShareSendShareShareGallery: Qatar World Cup opening ceremony and first matchHighlights from the opening ceremony, and the first game, of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.12 Fans watch fireworks after the World Cup inauguration match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Corniche sea promenade in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 Francisco Seco/AP 12 Artists perform prior the start of the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Darko Bandic/AP 1212 Fireworks explode over the Al Bayt Stadium before the start of the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP 12 A Qatari fan holds the Qatar national flag prior to the World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko 12 eams line up before the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP 12 Qatar's Pedro Miguel, left, challenges for the ball with Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan during the World Cup group A soccer match Darko Bandic/AP 12 Ecuador's Enner Valencia, centre, is fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, left, during match between Qatar and Ecuador Hassan Ammar/AP 1212 Ecuador's team players celebrate after Enner Valencia scored his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium AP Photo/Hassan Ammar 12 Fans watch the group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Moises Castillo/AP 12 Ecuadorians watch the World Cup inaugural soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Dolores Ochoa/AP