World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud, giving France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-German forward now has a tournament-leading five goals, and the 2018 champions are within three wins of defending their title.

Mbappé scored his first in the 74th minute when he was left unmarked to blast in a long-range shot following a counterattack. He added another in stoppage time when Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny could only get a weak glove on another powerful shot.

Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time for Poland. France’s quarter-final opponent will be either England or Senegal.

