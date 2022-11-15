Increasing climate change, global migration and a deep economic crisis. These are just a few of the problems facing the world right now. But with the G20 increasingly bogged down in geopolitical conflicts, are these issues actually being tackled?

According to Professor Dennis Snower, the founder of Global Solutions Initiative, which provides policy advice to the group of 20, the body remains relevant. It’s still important for making ‘progress’ on global issues, he says.

“It’s the main show in town… it has the flexibility to deal with issues as they arrive.”

Click on the video above to hear the full interview.