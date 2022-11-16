US President Joe Biden and other world leaders attended a mangrove tree planting event while in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 Summit on Wednesday.

Leaders were given instructions to plant the trees and handed a hoe to finish the job. They then toured the Tahura Mangrove forest, an example of Indonesia's environmental conservation efforts.

Asked about the emergency meeting that he and other world leaders held in Bali after a deadly explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, Biden said "I think it went well."