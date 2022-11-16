English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Video

World leaders including US President Joe Biden and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modistoop to plant their trees
no comment

G20: World leaders attend mangrove planting ceremony

US President Joe Biden and other world leaders attended a mangrove tree planting event while in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 Summit on Wednesday.

Leaders were given instructions to plant the trees and handed a hoe to finish the job. They then toured the Tahura Mangrove forest, an example of Indonesia's environmental conservation efforts.

Asked about the emergency meeting that he and other world leaders held in Bali after a deadly explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, Biden said "I think it went well."

Today's Top Stories

more from World