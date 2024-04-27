By Euronews with AP

Conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) presented its candidates for the European Parliament today in Warsaw. During the convention, PiS politicians warned against the so-called European elites.

Poland's former ruling party PiS (Law and Justice) kicked off the European election campaign at its party congress in Warsaw on Saturday.

Members of the party warned against what they describe as European elites – saying Europe must be defended.

Party leader Jarosław Kaczyński declared his rejection of the European Green Deal. He argued that the Green Deal harms Polish agriculture and practically leads to its liquidation. It means not only higher energy prices, but higher prices overall – especially for transport.

Freedom has many aspects, one of which is the freedom to travel, which depends on the price of airline tickets, Kaczyński explained.

Kaczyński presented the former Vice-President of the European Parliament Jacek Emil Saryusz-Wolski as a candidate for the post of Polish EU Commissioner. Kaczyński represents the constituency of Łódź in the European Parliament.

‘We must take back Brussels – reclaim Europe as a community of states and nations,’ said Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, one of the PiS’ MEPs.