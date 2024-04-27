Spain's Socialist Party stands behind Sánchez amid resignation fears

The Socialist Party met in Madrid on Saturday to express support toward Pedro Sánchez as thousands in the streets call on their prime minister not to resign.

"President, we are with you". It is one of the powerful phrases that the number two of the Socialist Party and first Vice-President of the Government of Spain, María Jesús Montero, said during her speech Saturday at the Federal Committee of the Socialist Party in support of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

"We are with you to give you our love and gratitude," Montero continued. Sánchez has had his agenda frozen for two days now "to reflect" on his possible resignation. The decision follows a court proceeding opened against his wife Begoña Gómez for alleged corruption. Sánchez has said the case was fabricated by the right and far-right in the country to dismantle his influence.

Sánchez is expected to announce Monday whether he decides to resign from government.

In response to the accusation against Sánchez, the Socialist Party has called for a committee to express support for the prime minister. In an unprecedented move, the meeting was open, recorded live, and streamed through big screens in the street.

"Stop the lies," Montero said, as she added that the prime minister and his family are suffering "verbal violence" in a "dirty campaign against them."

Outside the Socialist Party's headquarters, thousands expressed their support for Sánchez as they waived flags of Spain and the Socialist Party. Hundreds travelled from all across the country to Madrid to join the mobilisation.

Supporters of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gather at the PSOE party headquarter during a demonstration in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 27, 2024 AP

"We came from Pontevedra. I made the decision to come to show that he has our support," a participant told Spanish news channel RTVE. "We are going to ask him to keep going, we will not let him fall," another participant said.

Sánchez has also received support from international officials, such as President Gustavo Petro of Colombia and President Lula da Silva of Brazil, who have condemned the attacks of the right against the prime minister.

Protests against Sánchez have also erupted in the past days. The opposition is asking the prime minister for explanations on the accusations against his wife. They have also voiced their discomfort with his decision to freeze his agenda as he seeks to make a decision.

The main opposition party, the Popular Party, has launched a campaign that seeks to gather letters from Spaniards that want to tell Sánchez what concerns them. The party is asking the government to listen to the problems society has.