English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Ukraine

Russian troops retreat from Kherson but Ukraine still faces uphill battle to reclaim city

Access to the comments Comments
By Sasha Vakulina
A girl, an evacuee from Kherson, holds her dog as she arrives at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022
A girl, an evacuee from Kherson, holds her dog as she arrives at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022   -   Copyright  AP/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

Russian forces continue to withdraw some elements from the northwestern Kherson region, but it is still unclear if they will fight for Kherson City, says the Institute for the Study of War in its latest assessment.

The think tank has observed that Russian forces are continuing to prepare fallback and defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River and northwest of Kherson city, while transporting additional mobilised forces there.

Some Russian elite units — such as airborne forces and naval infantry — are reportedly continuing to operate on the western bank of the Dnipro River. 

Analysing the latest developments in Ukraine is Sasha Vakulina, with her report in the video player above