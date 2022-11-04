Russian forces continue to withdraw some elements from the northwestern Kherson region, but it is still unclear if they will fight for Kherson City, says the Institute for the Study of War in its latest assessment.

The think tank has observed that Russian forces are continuing to prepare fallback and defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River and northwest of Kherson city, while transporting additional mobilised forces there.

Some Russian elite units — such as airborne forces and naval infantry — are reportedly continuing to operate on the western bank of the Dnipro River.

