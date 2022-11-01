Argentina's federal police say they have arrested the leader of the infamous Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia after a years-long manhunt.

Carime Alfonso Maiorano was detained last week in Guernica, a town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement.

Maiorano had an international arrest warrant with an Interpol "red alert" since 2015.

The 68-year-old is accused of carrying out large-scale drug and arms trafficking operations between Latin America and Europe, with contacts in Italy and Albania.

He was arrested by the Anti-Mafia Investigations Department of Argentina's federal police.

According to Interpol, 'Ndrangheta is "one of the most extensive and powerful criminal organisations in the world."

"Originating in the Italian region of Calabria, it has expanded around the world," it adds.

Last year, Spanish authorities arrested another notorious ‘Ndrangheta boss in Madrid after he spent two years on the run.