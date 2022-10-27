One dead, five wounded in Italy supermarket stabbing rampage

At least one person is dead and five others wounded after a stabbing rampage at an Italian supermarket.

The incident happened on Thursday evening in a shopping centre south of Milan, when police say a man armed with a knife stabbed a number of people. Local media report that the man stole the knife from the supermarket before the attack.

A supermarket employee died en route to hospital, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

One of the other wounded people was Spanish football player Pablo Mari who is currently on loan to the Italian Serie A size Monza, from Arsenal in England.

Local media say he is consious, and has been transported to a nearby hospital, and Monza released a short statement saying "Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."

Police have arrested a 46-year old Italian man as a suspect in the attack.

At this point the motive is unknown, but Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.