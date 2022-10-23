A Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk Sunday, killing both pilots, regional authorities said.

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said the plane came down on a two-story building in the city.

The local branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight and fell on a two-story wooden building, sparking a fire. There were no confirmed casualties on the ground.

Videos posted on social networks from surveillance cameras showed the building engulfed by flames and firefighters deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The crash came less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring another 19.

Sunday's crash was the 11th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights increased sharply during the fighting, so did the crashes.

Irkutsk, a major industrial centre of more than 600,000 in eastern Siberia, is home to an aircraft factory producing the Su-30 fighter planes.

The Su-30 is a supersonic, twin-engine, two-seat fighter introduced in 1992.

It has been a key component of the Russian air force — which had over 100 operational Su-30 jets before its February invasion — and also has been used by India and other countries.

It is unclear whether the jet that crashed on Sunday was one of Su-30's more modern variants.