Russian strike jet crashes into an apartment building in Yeysk

A warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in the Russian port city of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure.

The crash ignited a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building.

A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

There was conflicting information about casualties on the ground, while authorities said they reserved emergency rooms and operating halls at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft.

Two people died, and 15 were injured, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Meanwhile, medical services stated 19 people were injured, including three children, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

At least 17 apartments were said to be affected by the fire, and about 100 were said to have been evacuated.

Euronews could not independently confirm these claims.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and ordered the ministers of health and emergencies, along with the local governor, to head to the site.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Videos posted on Russian messaging app channels showed a massive fire engulfing an apartment building and loud bangs from the apparent detonation of the warplane's weapons.

Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a sizeable Russian air base and training centre. It is separated from Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the Sea of Azov.

The Su-34 is a supersonic, twin-engine strike jet equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force.

It first flew in 1990, but it only entered into service 26 years later, in 2014. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria.

Russia was thought to have around 140 operational Su-34s prior to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Monday's accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.