The Ukrainian government placed restrictions on electricity usage nationwide on Thursday, for the first time since Russia's invasion following a barrage of attacks on power plants just before the winter sets in.

The move comes as Ukraine's military tightens the noose around Russian forces occupying the southern city of Kherson.

Power supply is being restricted between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., government officials and the grid operator Ukrenergo said, and temporary blackouts were possible if people did not minimise their use of electricity, a presidential aide said.

"We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently", Ukrenergo said, referring to the restriction that is limited to Thursday.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure in recent days.

"There is new damage to critical infrastructure. Three energy facilities were destroyed by the enemy today," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Wednesday night video address.

"We assume that Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100% of enemy missiles and drones," said Zelenskyy, who earlier in the week said a third power stations had been hit by Russian air strikes.

Zelenskyy was due to address an EU summit on Thursday. Leaders of the 27 member states will discuss options for more support to Ukraine, including energy equipment, helping restore power supply and long-term financing to rebuild.

Ukraine forces push towards Kherson

While Ukraine remained tight-lipped about its operations, its military said in an early Thursday update on the Kherson region said 43 Russian servicemen had been killed and six tanks and other equipment destroyed.

The deputy head of the Russia-backed administration in Kherson wrote on Telegram on Wednesday that Ukraine had launched an offensive towards Novaya Kamianka and Berislav.

Ukraine has imposed a news blackout in the region and the battlefield reports cannot be verified.

Kherson is the only regional capital Russian forces have captured since their invasion eight months ago.

On Wednesday the Russian-appointed administration began an evacuation of a city that controls the only land route to the Crimea peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro river.

Footage of people fleeing by boat across the Dnipro river were broadcast by Russian state television, which portrayed the exodus as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone.

About 50,000 to 60,000 people would be moved out in the next six days, said Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed chief of Kherson, while maintaining that Russia had the resources to hold the city and even counter-attack if necessary.

The Ukrainian president's office accused Russia of trying to "scare" Kherson residents with "fake" information about Ukrainian shelling, calling the so-called evacuations a "propaganda show" that "will not work".

Russian forces attack Donetsk towns

Reuters witnesses said five drones hit the southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, but it was unclear where they had exploded or how much damage had been done.

In eastern Ukraine bordering Russia, Moscow's forces focused their main attempt to advance on the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said.

Bakhmut is the focus of Russia's slow advance through the Donetsk region. Forces trained tank and artillery fire on at least 10 towns in the area, including Bakhmut, Soledar and Bilohorivka, the Ukrainian military said.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainian citizens in Russian-occupied territories on Wednesday to avoid being drafted into the Russian army.

In his nightly address, the Ukrainian president said that if Ukrainians were forced to join the Russian army they should "lay down arms and come to Ukrainian positions."

Zelenskyy also ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to declare martial law in four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine.

The declaration authorized the creation of civil defence forces; the potential imposition of curfews; restrictions on travel and public gatherings; tighter censorship; and broader law enforcement powers in Kherson and the other annexed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

The president also commended Ukraine's air defence and claimed that 233 Iranian-made Shahed drones and dozens of missiles had been shot down over the past month.