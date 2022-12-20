The 20th of December marks 300 days since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and there are now renewed concerns over Russia possibly preparing a fresh attack from the North.

Euronews spoke to Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defence Ministry who was bullish about any attempt to strike at the capital, Kyiv, again.

“We have been observing some movement of troops in Belarus lately. We hear different reports about their plans to again try an attempt to conquer Kyiv. But at the same time, we have shown to the world time and again, that we are ready to meet Russia with resistance.”

He added that if Belarus decided to enter the war formally and send ground troops to fight in Ukraine, “the consequences for them will be catastrophic. Because we are well prepared, we are well fortified, we have sufficient weapons, we have sufficient military reserves in terms of personnel.”

