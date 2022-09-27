Turkish police officer killed in suspected Kurdish militant attack

One Turkish police officer was killed and two other people were wounded in a suspected Kurdish militant attack.

Two suspected female militants opened fire on police in southern Turkey late on Monday, Ankara said.

The perpetrators --- reportedly affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) -- later killed themselves by detonating suicide bombs.

The attack occurred in the Mezitli district in the Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin, Turkey's interior ministry said.

The two suspects fired on police guarding a hotel for security officers prompting a gunfight, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

One officer was killed, while a second police officer and a civilian on a nearby balcony were injured in the clashes.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

It led an armed insurgency against Ankara in 1984 and tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict. A fragile cease-fire and peace talks between the Turkish state and the PKK collapsed in the summer of 2015.