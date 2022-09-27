English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Poland

Fire at state-owned Orlen oil plant in Poland kills two people

Access to the comments Comments
By AP
The fire occurred at a plant in Plock in central Poland.
The fire occurred at a plant in Plock in central Poland.   -   Copyright  PKN ORLEN / Facebook, File

Polish officials say two people have died in a fire at a facility belonging to state-owned oil giant PKN Orlen.

The fire at the plant near the central town of Plock, which includes an oil refinery, was soon extinguished on Tuesday, the company said.

Iwona Śmigielska-Kowalska, a spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in Plock, said two people had died and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

Orlen said the blaze broke out in one of the furnaces before plant firefighters put it out. The other installations were not affected, Orlen said.