Celebrating Pablo Picasso’s “artistic legacy” 50 years after his death

Spain and France are to hold more than 40 exhibitions and events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death at Picasso Celebration 1973 – 2023.

Speaking a joint press conference in Madrid, the Spanish and French culture ministers said that the events will be held in 38 major institutions in Europe and the USA from October.

Miquel Iceta, Spain's Culture and Sports Minister explained the objective of the programme: "Our aim, in the end, is to claim Picasso's artistic legacy and the validity of his work. If there is an artist who defines the 20th century, who represents it with all its cruelty, violence, passion, excesses and contradictions, this is, undoubtedly, Pablo Picasso," said Iceta.

"It will also allow us to confront him from a contemporary perspective, helping us to understand with today's eyes an artist who is still alive 50 years after his death," added Iceta.

From the old to the new - Picasso primed for younger generations

The French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said the aim of the events is to introduce and help explain the master to younger audiences.

"Let's not hide our face, today there are many debates around the reception of Picasso's work, in particular from his relationship with women. To lead the younger generations towards his art, we must give them the keys to understanding his work, his life and open spaces of exchange to embrace his work as a whole, and to show all facets, all possible readings of his work," said Abdul Malak.

Picasso was born in Málaga in 1881 and died in France in 1973.

His works of art will be showcased in such places as New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also in the city at the Guggenheim along with Belgium's Royal Museum of Fine Arts.