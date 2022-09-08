English
Hungary

Hungary set to scrap energy price caps for some households

By Euronews
The Parliament building illuminated in Budapest. Many will face higher bills after the government decided to scrap expensive price caps for some households
Much like the rest of Europe, rising energy bills are becoming a massive problem in Hungary. People here are on average poorer than those in Western Europe. Winters are also bitingly cold, with temperatures often heading below freezing. It's left some people with difficult choices to make, such as that between eating and being warm. It’s the sort of choices that aren't usually considered in Europe

The government has announced that price caps keeping electricity prices low will be scrapped for high usage households, to help plug gaps in the national budget. However, many middle income families will be hit as well as poor, large households. For many in Hungary, it will be a hard winter