Boris Johnson bids farewell before meeting the Queen to resign

Boris Johnson bid farewell to 10 Downing Street this morning as he made his way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to meet with the Queen and formally offer his resignation.

Liz Truss, who was chosen as the new leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday, will take over as prime minister later today.

Standing outside Downing Street, Johnson said his government had got Brexit done and delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and that his policies had given the United Kingdom the economic strength to help weather the energy crisis. He added that his "compassionate" successor will help to get people through this winter.

Johnson also took aim at President Vladimir Putin, saying that Russia can't blackmail or bully the British people over the energy crisis.

He closed with his usual flair for the dramatics, saying: “I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function. I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’’