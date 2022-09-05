Truss to face many tough battles as she prepares for No. 10

The UK will officially have a new Prime Minister from Tuesday, once Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss to the job, from Balmoral, her castle in Scotland as opposed to Buckingham Palace for the first time in 70 years.

But attention is already fixed on what a Liz Truss premiership will look like as the country grapples with a cost of living crisis and energy crisis.

In recent days, media reports have suggested that Truss has been considering a freeze on energy bills, which could become one of her first major policy announcements.

But in a shocking turn of events, Truss may face more pressing matters before she even steps into No. 10. Her predecessor, Boris Johnson, is thought to be interested in making a political comeback, according to UK media reports.

