Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak: Who will be the UK's next prime minister?

After weeks of uncertainty, the UK will today learn who will be the country's next prime minister.

Foreign affairs minister Liz Truss is expected to get the nod over rival Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer.

You can watch the announcement live on this page at around 13.30 CEST.

It comes after the resignation of Boris Johnson triggered a leadership contest, following a string of scandals surrounding him and his government.

Truss and Sunak were the most popular candidates among Conservative Party MPs.

The pair were then put forward to the party's 160,000 members to choose who will be the next party leader, and, prime minister.

Truss has long been considered the frontrunner in the race. After voting closed on Friday, Truss pledged to act within a week to tackle soaring energy bills and rampant inflation. She's also proposed a big package of tax cuts, worth tens of billions of euros.

Sunak, meanwhile, has emphasised waiting until inflation falls before launching tax cuts and has talked up his record of public help to individuals and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, as a sign of his sound economic management.

After today's announcement, the winner will officially take the reins at 10 Downing Street tomorrow, inheriting a challenging economic situation with costs of living spiralling and energy prices continuing to rise.