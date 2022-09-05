German soldiers arrive in Lithuania to boost NATO's eastern flank

German soldiers have arrived in the Lithuanian seaport town of Klaipeda, as part of NATO's plan to beef up its eastern flank.

Around 100 armoured infantry troops and up to 40 military vehicles will advance command element of the 41st tank brigade of the German First Tank Division. Germany will lead a combat brigade of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers for Lithuania.

"The commitment by NATO has been swift," Brigadier General Christian Nawrat, said, ommander of the 41st Tank Brigade of the German First Tank Division.

"We have .....dedicated, quite some efforts to the security at the eastern flank."

The battle group of the NATO forward forces battalion deployed in Lithuania is led by Germany, whose efforts will continue to increase the forces.