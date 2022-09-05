English
Ukraine

Alleged white phosphorous attack by Russia on Ukrainian village in Kharkiv region

By AP
Damage in Bezruky, Kharkiv region, on the 4th September 2022
Damage in Bezruky, Kharkiv region, on the 4th September 2022   -   Copyright  AP Photo

Sixteen houses in the Ukrainian village of Bezruky, Kharkiv region, were destroyed by Russian air strikes on Saturday night.

Local officials said it was the most intense round of air attacks since the early days of the war, with the head of the local municipal administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, claiming that Russia had used cluster phosphorous munitions to target civilian infrastructure.

No residents were harmed in the strikes, according to Ukrainian officials, with many having already been evacuated. However some 1,000 people still live in Bezruky.