German authorities are investigating after an attempted arson attack targeted a nursery that hosts mainly Ukrainian children.

Leipzig police said a day-care centre in the southwest of the city was targeted over the weekend.

"Unknown perpetrators damaged the entrance door of the "Entdeckerland" kindergarten, where refugee children from Ukraine are cared for, using an unknown incendiary agent," a statement on Tuesday read.

"The day-care centre was not in use at the time of the attack. No persons were injured."

Police added that the fire did not break out, and the damage to the nursery has not yet been evaluated.

Authorities are not ruling out that the attempted arson was politically motivated and have appealed for information.

"Attacking children, especially those who have lost their homes, is incredibly vile", leading Conservative MP Norbert Röttgen wrote on Twitter.

The Leipzig Public Prosecutor's Office and the Saxony State Criminal Police Office have been placed in charge of the investigation.