Vladimir Putin visits Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran and Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin has travelled to Iran on his first foreign trip outside the former Soviet Union since the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin is due to meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran.

The trip aims to strengthen ties in the region and discuss the conflict in Syria and the UN-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.

Erdogan has sought to help broker talks on a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as help negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Turkey has found itself on the opposing side to Russia in conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria and has even sold lethal drones to Ukrainian forces. But the NATO member has not imposed sanctions on the Kremlin and remains a key potential partner for Moscow.

Grappling with runaway inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency, Turkey also relies on the Russian market.

Last week, UN, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials tentatively agreed on parts of a deal to ensure the export of 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that are trapped in ports amid the war.

Tuesday’s meeting between Putin and Erdogan could help clear the remaining hurdles, a major step toward alleviating a global food crisis that has sent prices of vital commodities like wheat and barley soaring.

Putin's trip to Iran also comes just days after US President Joe Biden’s visited Israel and Saudi Arabia — Tehran’s primary rivals in the Middle East.

"The contact with Khamenei is very important," Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, told reporters in Moscow.

"A trusting dialogue has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda. On most issues, our positions are close or identical."

Also high on the agenda will be peace talks over the war in Syria, where Moscow and Tehran have opposed Turkish threats to increase military activity.

Ushakov said the parties will discuss efforts to encourage a political settlement, while Erdogan is expected to take up Turkey’s threats to drive away US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters from its borders.

The operation is part of Ankara’s plan to create a safe zone along its border with Syria that would encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

In a meeting with Erdogan, Khamenei delivered a stern warning against the planned Turkish incursion.

“Any sort of military attack in northern Syria will definitely harm Turkey, Syria and the entire region, and will benefit terrorists,” Iran’s top leader said, stressing the need to “bring the issue to an end through talks.”