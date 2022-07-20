Russian President Vladimir Putin was left awkwardly waiting and fidgeting by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of talks in Tehran on Tuesday.

Hands clasped, mouth twitching and his stance shifting, the Russian leader had to wait for 50 seconds before Erdogan appears.

The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a NATO alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Media reports compared the incident with others of Putin letting world leaders cool their heels in the past, notably in Moscow in 2020 when Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of a meeting.