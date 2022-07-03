English
Italy

Six people killed in huge ice avalanche in northern Italy

By Euronews
Map showing site of deadly ice avalanche in northern Italy
Map showing site of deadly ice avalanche in northern Italy   -   Copyright  Euronews

At least six people were killed and eight others injured when a chunk of glacier ice broke loose and slid down a mountainside in northeastern Italy on Sunday.

The ice crashed into a group of more than a dozen hikers who were making their away across a popular trail. 10 people are reportedly still missing.

Five rescue helicopters and dozens of Alpine search and rescue specialists, including rescue dogs, have been deployed to the scene on the Marmolada mountain in the Dolomites.

"The glacier destabilized at its base due to the large availability of melting water after weeks of extremely high and above average temperature," the Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society wrote on Twitter, also posting video of the ice avalanche. 