Four dead and one missing after avalanche in Austria

An avalanche in Austria's Tyrol region killed four people on Friday, with a fifth still missing, rescue services said.

The victims were "off-piste" when they were buried in snow in a border area with Switzerland, official Patrick Ortler told AFP.

"Four lost their lives, unfortunately," while another was injured, he said, adding that a search was underway to try to find the missing person.

No details were given at this stage on their identity and nationality.

The weather service has called for caution after heavy snowfall this week.

Thirteen avalanches were recorded in Tyrol on Friday alone.

One of them swallowed up five winter sports enthusiasts in the popular resort of Sölden, but all were rescued, Ortler said.

In recent years, avalanches have killed an average of 20 people a year in Austria.

The last two seasons have been less deadly as the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the number of skiers in the mountains.