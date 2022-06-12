Tens of thousands gather in Rome for the return of Pride celebrations

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of the Italian capital on Saturday to celebrate the return of Rome Pride -- the first after the COVID lockdown.

LGBTQ+ activists were demonstrating the right to choose their sexuality without being discriminated against, as well as the right not to be excluded because of their race or religious beliefs.

Fabrizio Teragnoli, a tailor from Rome, said the event was of utmost importance to Italian society today.

"What I have underneath is mine, why do we need to say: 'You are a man, a woman, Hebrew, Christian or Muslim?' I'm a human being and I'm here to demonstrate for these rights," Teragnoli said.

Another participant, Angelo Rinaldi from Rome said, "There's a long road ahead, for sure, but we'll keep fighting until we'll get what we want."

Some 200,000 people were expected to take part in the parade according to the organisers.

After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event took place with good weather and clear skies.

Participants travelled in colourfully decorated trucks from Piazza della Repubblica in front of the Termini railway station to reach the Piazza Venezia square, a central hub in Rome.