Two men arrested in Norway and Bulgaria for supporting Al-Qaeda

Two men have been arrested in Norway and Bulgaria respectively for "expressing support" online for Al-Qaeda, Norway’s domestic security agency (PST) said on Wednesday.

The suspects had reportedly engaged in “internet-based activities” linked to the terror organisation, and are understood to be relatives.

One of the men was detained in Oslo and the other, identified as a Norwegian student, was taken into custody in the southern city of Stara Zargona, Bulgaria.

The prosecutor's office in Sofia confirmed "a Norwegian citizen" had been arrested on charges of "membership in a terrorist organisation, preparing a terrorist attack and inciting terrorism".

There was no evidence of a terror cell having been set up in Bulgaria to carry out attacks, they added. Instead, the country's State Agency for National Security said, the student had "encouraged terrorist acts across Europe" and maintained close links online with other radicalised individuals.