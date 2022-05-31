This a paddle surf race with a difference.
The seaside village of El Masnou, north of Barcelona, is hosting a paddle surf race with dogs.
It's definitely not a walk in the park, canine contenders must be properly trained by their owners and totally obedient.
The dogs must patiently sit on the board while their human companions paddle on the surfboard along a 1.5-kilometre course.
A dog's natural instinct would be to jump in the water, so the race demands they stay still and obedient.
So, in some ways it's similar to a regular obedience training session, but on water.
