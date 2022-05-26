Body of 21-year-old American found in the Tiber in Rome

The body of a 21-year-old American man was pulled from the Tiber River in Rome on Thursday. Police have confirmed an investigation has bene launched to determine the cause of death.

Elijah Oliphant of Dallas, Texas, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday after he left their hotel near Campo De Fiori shortly after midnight and never returned. They had arrived on holiday a day earlier.

The body was found in a section of the river near the popular Trastevere neighborhood, which is famous for its nightlife and well-frequented by foreign travellers and students.

The family published an appeal on social media on Wednesday, including posting pictures of the smiling young man after he had voted in the November 2020 US presidential election.

"Internal surveillance cameras caught him at he left the hotel," they said. "Then there was no more news of him. He has no cell phone or documents with him. He only speaks English. He may need help."

On Thursday afternoon, Elijah's father Gregg Oliphant published a short message on Facebook confirming his son had been found.

"We are currently working through the process of getting him home," he wrote. "Please pray for our family."