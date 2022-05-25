Ukraine live: Russia throwing everything it has at four cities in eastern Donbas, says ZelenskyyComments
Fighting is intensifying around four cities in eastern Donbas, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing Russia of throwing the full might of the Russian army against the cities of Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk.
In Russia, parliament has given preliminary approval for a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
See a summary of the latest developments in our live coverage below.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he will only talk with Putin, not intermediators
Speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he was only willing to talk directly to Vladimir Putin, and not via intermediators.
He added that if the Russian President "understands reality" there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict.
Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territory, adding that Moscow should withdraw its troops back to the lines in place before Russia began its invasion on 24 February.
"That might be a first step towards talks," he said, adding that Russia has been playing for time in its talks with Ukraine.
(Euronews / Reuters)
US set to close last avenue for Russia to pay its debts
The US will close the last avenue for Russia to pay its billions in debt back to international investors on Wednesday, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable.
The Treasury Department said in a notification that it does not plan to renew the license that allowed Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks.
Since the first rounds of sanctions, the US Treasury Department has given banks a license to process any dollar-denominated bond payments from Russia. That window expires at midnight 25 May.
There had already been signs that the Biden administration was unwilling to extend the deadline. At a press conference heading into the Group of Seven finance minister meetings in Koenigswinter, Germany, last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the window existed “to allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place, and for investors to be able to sell securities.”
The Kremlin has been using JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup as its conduits to pay its obligations.
The Kremlin appears to have foreseen the likelihood that the US would not allow Russia to keep paying on its bonds. The Russian Finance Ministry prepaid two bonds on Friday that were due this month to get ahead of the 25 May deadline.
The next payments Russia will need to make on its debts are due on 23 June.
Like other Russian debt, those bonds have a 30-day grace period — which would cause default by Russia to be declared by late July, barring the unlikely scenario that the Russia-Ukraine war would come to an end before then.
(AP)
Severodonetsk being erased from the face of the earth, says regional governor
The industrial city of Severodonetsk has become a key goal of recent fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
Sergiy Gaidai, governor of the eastern region of Luhansk, said the city of Severodonetsk was being hammered by air strikes, rockets, artillery and mortars in a bid to solidify control over the province and move further into Ukraine.
"The situation is very difficult and unfortunately it is only getting worse," Gaidai said, describing what he termed a "full-scale offensive in all directions" in a video on Telegram.
"The Russian army has decided to completely destroy Severodonetsk. They are simply erasing Severodonetsk from the face of the earth," he added.
Thousands of troops have been sent to capture Luhansk region, Gaidai said, adding that the bombardment of Severodonetsk was so intense it was too late for its 15,000 civilians to leave.
(AFP)
Fuel crisis for Ukrainian farmers
After making it through the spring planting season, sometimes with the help of bulletproof vests and helmets, Ukraine's farmers are facing another challenge – finding enough diesel for the harvest to come.
The war with Russia cut fuel supplies just as farmers stepped up work for the spring season and they have lost about 85% of their normal supplies since the conflict started on 24 February, farmers, fuel distributors and analysts say.
The total area planted with grain this spring is already expected to be up to 30% smaller than last year because of the fighting, and yields could drop too if farmers don't get fuel so they can apply chemicals and harvest crops at the right time.
Ukraine usually relies on Russia, Belarus and imports from elsewhere coming in by sea for most of its fuel. Last year more than 60% of its diesel came from Russia and Belarus, Ukrainian oil products consultancy A-95 estimates.
Now, Ukraine has been forced to embark on costly and complex ways to bring in fuel via land from neighbours such as Poland and Romania, though a lack of capacity and red tape has slowed these efforts, the Ukrainian Oil and Gas Association said.
Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter last season, shipping staples such as wheat and maize to Africa and the Middle East, as well as supplying half the grain procured by the UN's World Food Programme for emergency aid.
Between January and June 2021, Ukraine exported 45 million tonnes of grain. It had been expected to ramp that up to 65 million after a record harvest late last year but the war has left some 21 million tonnes stranded in silos across territory it controls as the 2021/22 season comes to an end next month.
(Euronews / Reuters)
Documenting war crimes in Ukraine: Survivors describe the horrors
Behind the destroyed walls of the cities of Ukraine lie hundreds of tales of torture, mass rapes, and murder of civilians.
After covering the first weeks of the war, Euronews international reporter Valérie Gauriat has travelled back to the country, in the aftermath of the Russian occupation of the region of Kyiv.
Amid the ruins and desolation on the outskirts of the capital, she documented alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Makariv, and Andriivka.
Watch her exclusive report below.
Russia moves to take over operations of foreign firms that left over the war
Russian parliament gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
According to the state news agency TASS, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of “anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the US". Tass said foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares.
Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments.
McDonald’s announced this month that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia.
The State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, approved the bill in the first of three readings on Tuesday. After final approval, it would go to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for his signature.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the new law made it even more imperative for foreign companies remaining in Russia to leave. “It’s the last chance to save not only your reputation but your property,” he said in a statement.
(AP)
Russia throwing everything it has at four cities in eastern Donbas, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is using everything at its disposal in the fight for four cities in the eastern Donbas region.
“The situation in the Donbas now is very difficult,” Zelenskyy said late Tuesday in his nightly address to the nation. “Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there. Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk – the occupiers want to destroy everything there.”
Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army is fighting back, but “it will take time and a lot more effort by our people to overcome their advantage in the amount of equipment and weapons.”
He told Ukrainians they should be proud of having held off Russia for three months in a war that many in Russia and the West expected to last three days.
Zelenskyy appealed for even more weapons from the West to keep Ukraine in the fight including multiple-rocket launchers and tanks.
In addition, Zelenskyy mocked the statement made Tuesday by the Russian defense minister that Russia was deliberately slowing its offensive to allow residents of encircled cites time to evacuate.
(AP)