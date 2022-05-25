Latest Live Coverage

Ukraine

Documenting war crimes in Ukraine: Survivors describe horrors outside of Kyiv

By Valérie Gauriat
More than 11,000 cases of suspected war crimes have been identified by the Ukrainian judicial authorities so far.
Behind the destroyed walls of the cities of Ukraine lie hundreds of tales of torture, mass rapes, and murder of civilians.

After covering the first weeks of the war in Ukraine, Euronews international reporter Valérie Gauriat travelled back to the country, in the aftermath of the Russian occupation of the region of Kyiv.

Amid the ruins and desolation on the outskirts of the capital, she documented alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Makariv, and Andriivka.

This exclusive report, and the latest edition of Euronews flagship international programme Euronews Witness, brings you the stories of men and women who have endured and witnessed atrocities which they say will scar their lives forever.

Warning: the following film contains scenes some viewers may find distressing.