07:10

EU likely to agree Russian oil embargo 'within days', says Germany

The EU will likely agree on an embargo on Russian oil imports "within days", its biggest member Germany has said, as Moscow said its economic ties with China would grow amid its isolation by the West over the Ukraine conflict.

Many of the EU's 27 member states are heavily reliant on Russian energy, prompting criticism from Kyiv that the bloc has not moved quickly enough to halt supplies.

Hungary is demanding energy investment before it agrees to an embargo, clashing with EU states pushing for swift approval. The EU has offered up to €2 billion to central and eastern nations lacking non-Russian supply.

"We will reach a breakthrough within days," Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, told broadcaster ZDF.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin would focus on developing ties with China as economic links with the United States and Europe were cut.

"If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," he said in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website.

"Now that the West has taken a 'dictator's position', our economic ties with China will grow even faster," he said.

(Reuters)