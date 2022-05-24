Ukraine live: Russia is waging “total war” on Ukraine, says President ZelenskyyComments
Today marks the three-month anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last night accusing Russia of inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible.
Elsewhere, the European Union is likely to agree on an embargo on Russian oil imports "within days", according to Germany's economy minister, while Western countries have agreed to send more advanced weaponry to aid Ukraine.
See a summary of the latest developments below.
Russia seeks to encircle Severodonetsk, Lyschansk and Rubizhne, says British MoD
Russia has increased the intensity of its operations in the Donbas as it seeks to encircle Severodonetsk, Lyschansk, and Rubizhne, according to the latest intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defence.
At present, the northern and southern axes of this operation are separated by approximately 25 kilometres of Ukrainian-held territory, it said.
According to the ministry, there has been strong Ukrainian resistance, with forces occupying well dug-in defensive positions and Ukraine’s long-established Joint Force Operation likely retaining effective command and control. “Russia has, however, achieved some localised successes, due in part to concentrating artillery units,” it said, adding:
“Russia’s capture of the Severodonetsk pocket would see the whole of Luhansk Oblast placed under Russian occupation. While currently Russia’s main effort, this operation is only one part of Russia’s campaign to seize the Donbas. If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties.”
EU likely to agree Russian oil embargo 'within days', says Germany
The EU will likely agree on an embargo on Russian oil imports "within days", its biggest member Germany has said, as Moscow said its economic ties with China would grow amid its isolation by the West over the Ukraine conflict.
Many of the EU's 27 member states are heavily reliant on Russian energy, prompting criticism from Kyiv that the bloc has not moved quickly enough to halt supplies.
Hungary is demanding energy investment before it agrees to an embargo, clashing with EU states pushing for swift approval. The EU has offered up to €2 billion to central and eastern nations lacking non-Russian supply.
"We will reach a breakthrough within days," Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, told broadcaster ZDF.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin would focus on developing ties with China as economic links with the United States and Europe were cut.
"If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," he said in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website.
"Now that the West has taken a 'dictator's position', our economic ties with China will grow even faster," he said.
(Reuters)
Biden says crisis in Ukraine is a global issue
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the crisis in Ukraine was a global issue which heightened the importance of maintaining international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Biden's comments delivered at the opening of the "Quad" meeting of Indo-Pacific leaders in Tokyo come a day after he broke with convention and volunteered US military support for Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by China.
"This is more than just a European issue. It's a global issue," Biden said of the crisis in Ukraine at the Quad meeting of the United States, Japan, India and Australia.
Biden stressed Washington would stand with its allies and push for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
"International law, human rights must always be defended regardless of where they're violated in the world," he said.
(Reuters)
Russia is waging “total war” on Ukraine, says President Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is waging “total war” on his country, and that includes inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible.
Zelenskyy made the comments in his nightly address on Monday, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In it, he noted that since 24 February, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. He said the vast majority had hit civilian targets. There have been more than 3,000 Russian airstrikes over that period.
“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” he said.
Russians have now concentrated their forces on Donbas cities like Bakhmut, Popasnaya and Sievierodonetsk, Zelenskyy said.
He also called on Ukrainians who are not on the battlefield to help in whatever way they can, and said his own task was working to increase international pressure on Russia.
“The absolute priority is weapons and ammunition for Ukraine,” he added.
(Euronews / AP)
Western countries agree to send more advanced weaponry to Ukraine
Nearly 50 defence leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.
Speaking to Pentagon reporters, Austin declined to say if the US will send Ukraine high-tech mobile rocket launchers, which it has requested. But Austin said that some 20 nations announced Monday that they will send new packages of security assistance to Ukraine, as its war with Russia reaches the three-month mark.
In particular, he said that Denmark has agreed to send a Harpoon launcher and missiles to Ukraine to help Ukraine defend its coast. Russia has ships in the Black Sea and has used them to launch cruise missiles into Ukraine. The Russian ships have also stopped all commercial ship traffic from entering Ukraine ports.
“We’ve gained a sharper, shared sense of Ukraine’s priority requirements and the situation on the battlefield,” Austin told reporters at the close of the virtual meeting with the defence leaders. “Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defence systems and tanks and other armoured vehicles. Others came forward with new commitments for training.”
Austin added that the Czech Republic recently donated attack helicopters, tanks and rockets, and that Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland announced new donations Monday of artillery systems and ammunition.
“The nature of the fight, as you’ve heard us describe a number of times is ... really shaped by artillery in this phase,” said Austin. “And we’ve seen serious exchanges of artillery fires over the last several weeks.”
Austin said that during the virtual meeting, Ukraine officials made clear their security needs. And he said those are consistent with what has been identified in recent weeks — long-range artillery and rocket systems, armoured personnel carriers and drones.
(AP)