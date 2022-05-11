Convoy of civilians destroyed near Kharkiv

Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said in a statement that at least four people were killed when a convoy of 15 cars tried to evacuate to Kharkiv near Staryi Saltiv village. The wreckage of the convoy was found on Friday.
One member of the Ukrainian military known by the nom de guerre "Spanish" said the convoy was probably shot with an "automatic gun" and that one car had been hit by a cannon from a "tank or an infantry fighting vehicle".
Just one kilometre away from the convoy, a Russian state-of-the-art tank was destroyed with a grenade launcher used by Ukrainian troops.
Rubizhne resident Galina Kitsenko was happy to see the Ukrainian flag on her local council building again after Russian troops left the village.
More No Comment
Chance to stay in windmill of the Moulin Rouge
Vigils in West Bank for killed Al Jazeera journalist
Dozens protest in Panama over disappearances of women
North Carolina beach house collapses into the ocean
Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence
Afghan women protest decree to cover faces
Pakistan bridge swept away in flash flooding
Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Police and protesters clash in Philippines capital after presidential elections
Barcelona: Mapping Show on the facade of Gaudi's Casa Batlló
Egypt's ancient 'zar' ritual puts exorcism on stage
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory
Ready, Steady, Mow! British lawnmower racing season gets underway
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine