Ukraine war live: Dozens feared dead as Russians bomb school
Ukrainian authorities fear up to 60 people sheltering in a school in Luhansk region may have been killed in a Russian strike on the building. It comes as the World Health Organisation announced it was collecting evident in Ukraine of possible war crimes committed by Russian forces against medical facilities.
Meanwhile the UK's latest intelligence briefing confirms that Russia is sending more senior officers to the front lines to take command decisions, although it's not clear whether this is having any impact to change battlefield strategies.
And the leaders of the G7 group are due to hold a video conference with President Zelenskyy on Sunday.
Sunday key points:
- Ukrainian authorities say up to 60 people who were among a group of 90 villagers sheltering in the basement of a school in Luhansk region are feared dead after Russian forces bombed the building.
- President Zelenskyy is due to meet with the leaders of G7 countries on Sunday via video link.
- The UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia is increasingly sending more senior military leaders to the front lines to try and take better charge of the war effort -- but that it's not clear this has lead to any "refined or altered operational concept."
- The World Health Organization is gathering evidence for a possible war crimes investigation into attacks it says it has documented by Russia on healthcare facilities in Ukraine
- All the civilian women, children and elderly people have now been evacuated from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol but it is thought there are still Ukrainian military elements holding out against Russian forces.
- Russia has been putting its military might on display in Moscow, holding rehearsals ahead of Monday's WWII Victory Day parade.
EU negotiations on Russia oil ban continue
Diplomats from the EU's 27 member states are continuing talks in Brussels on Sunday, to try and overcome the last obstacles to an embargo on Russian oil.
On Friday, they had failed to reach an agreement on the implementation of the 6th package of sanctions against Moscow presented Wednesday by the European Commission. The plan calls for an embargo on Russian oil by the end of the year, which raises major problems for some member states.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country is heavily dependent on Russia for its energy supplies, had hardened his tone on Friday morning, saying that the Brussels proposal was "damaging" to the unity of the European Union.
The unanimity of the EU-27 is required for the adoption of sanctions.
"There is no political blockage, but the need to guarantee alternative sources of supply to landlocked countries dependent on Russian oil by pipeline. And this is not an easy thing to do," a European diplomat said.
"It involves new infrastructure and changes in technology, which require not only European funding, but agreements between several member states. We are making progress but it automatically takes a little time," he added.
The proposal submitted to member states on Wednesday provides for a halt to Russian crude oil imports within six months and to refined products by the end of 2022.
(AFP)
Ukrainian refugees in France will be offered 400 hours of language lessons
Ukrainian refugees who arrive in France will be offered up to 400 hours of French language lessons.
The new scheme starts on Monday, and participants will first do an assessment of any existing written and spoken French skills they might already have.
"The organization offers training courses of one hundred or two hundred hours aimed at acquiring an A1 level", which corresponds to an elementary mastery of the language, "one hundred hours of training aimed at acquiring an A2 level and one hundred hours of training aimed at acquiring a B1 level", the official statement about the programme notes.
The 'temporary protection' status is open to Ukrainians or other foreign nationals who lived regularly in Ukraine before the start of the conflict, and lets them live legally in France, and benefit from a wide range of social benefits like accommodation allowances, access to unemployment benefits and health care.
At the end of April more than 70,000 Ukrainian had registered for an asylum seeker allowance according to the French Office for Immigration and Integration, which is responsible for setting up the language courses.
(AFP)
Ukraine warns of Moldova "full alert"
The Ukrainian military warned on Sunday that Russian and separatists troops are on “full alert" in neighbouring Moldova.
The region has increasingly become a focus of worries that the conflict could expand beyond Ukraine's borders.
Pro-Russian forces broke off the Transnistria section of Moldova in 1992, and Russian troops have been stationed there since, ostensibly as peacekeepers.
Those forces are on “full combat readiness,” Ukraine said Sunday, without giving details on how it came to the assessment.
Moscow has sought to sweep across southern Ukraine both to cut off the country from the sea and create a corridor to Transnistria. But it has struggled to achieve those objectives.
(AP)
UK military intelligence: Russia sending more senior officers to the frontlines
The latest British military intelligence assessment of the war in Ukraine confirms reports that Russia is sending increasingly more senior officers to the frontlines to take charge of efforts.
However the MoD says it's not clear whether these deployments have led to "a refined or altered operational concept."
"The forward deployment of commanders has exposed them to significant risk, leading to disproportionately high losses of Russian officers in this conflict. This has resulted in a force that is slow to respond to setbacks and unable to alter its approach on the battlefield," the MoD said on Sunday morning.
Read the full Twitter thread here:
Up to 60 feared dead after Russians bomb Luhansk school
Russia's bombing of a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka killed two people and left 60 in the debris feared dead, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Sunday.
Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building.
"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Gaidai wrote on Telegram the "Russian assassins 'fought' with unarmed civilians. The racists dropped an air bomb on a school where almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not have time to evacuate. After hitting the club, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took away from people and this chance."
Ukraine and the West have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians and war crimes, charges Moscow rejects.
(Reuters / Euronews)