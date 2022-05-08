Ukraine war live: Dozens feared dead as Russians bomb school

11:54

EU negotiations on Russia oil ban continue

Diplomats from the EU's 27 member states are continuing talks in Brussels on Sunday, to try and overcome the last obstacles to an embargo on Russian oil.

On Friday, they had failed to reach an agreement on the implementation of the 6th package of sanctions against Moscow presented Wednesday by the European Commission. The plan calls for an embargo on Russian oil by the end of the year, which raises major problems for some member states.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country is heavily dependent on Russia for its energy supplies, had hardened his tone on Friday morning, saying that the Brussels proposal was "damaging" to the unity of the European Union.

The unanimity of the EU-27 is required for the adoption of sanctions.

"There is no political blockage, but the need to guarantee alternative sources of supply to landlocked countries dependent on Russian oil by pipeline. And this is not an easy thing to do," a European diplomat said.

"It involves new infrastructure and changes in technology, which require not only European funding, but agreements between several member states. We are making progress but it automatically takes a little time," he added.

The proposal submitted to member states on Wednesday provides for a halt to Russian crude oil imports within six months and to refined products by the end of 2022.

(AFP)